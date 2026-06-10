Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating Wednesday afternoon homicide at 43rd, Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4:15 p.m., KCPD responded to the area of 43rd Street and The Paseo on a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they were directed to a convenience store on Paseo.

Officers then found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead by hospital personnel a short time later.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a verbal altercation inside the store between multiple people that led to shots being fired and the victim being struck.

Police said two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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