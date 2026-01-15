Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating Wednesday night homicide in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Northland that occurred Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call at about 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of NE 83rd Terrace.

One person died and another was wounded, according to police.

No information was immediately available on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

