Kansas City, Missouri, police involved in shooting near 11th, Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening near East 11th Street and Troost Avenue.

According to police, the officer shot a man in the hip at about 8:50 p.m.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital. It is currently unknown how serious his injuries are.

Police said the officer was not injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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