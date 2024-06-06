Kansas City, Missouri, police cancel endangered silver advisory for man who went missing

Update | The silver alert was canceled after the man was found safe.

Original story | Kansas City, Missouri, police issued an endangered silver advisory Wednesday for a missing 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia and is not able to take care of himself.

Victor Mejia walked away at 10 a.m. Wednesday from his east Kansas City house.

Police said Mejia lives in the 5800 block of East 26th Terrace

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Mejia has gray hair and a gray mustache. He wore a brown jacket, blue pants and white shoes..

Anyone with information about Victor Mejia should call 911.



