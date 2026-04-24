Kansas City, Missouri, police launch homicide investigation after shooting at 55th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after a shooting Friday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just before 10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 55th and Prospect.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station with an adult male unresponsive inside with apparent gunshot trauma, per KCPD.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives and officers are working to determine what took place prior to the shooting and identify a person of interest, which is believed to be an adult male, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Officers were also at 55th & Garfield gathering possible evidence and checking for any witnesses, and believe the two scenes may be related.

John Batten | KSHB KC homicide 55th & Prospect

Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is urged to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.