Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 1 victim in fatal shooting Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 3:33 a.m., KCPD responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired in the 7800 block of east 48th Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located one deceased victim, who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

