Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 1 victim in fatal shooting Saturday morning

Posted at 5:21 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 06:21:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 3:33 a.m., KCPD responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired in the 7800 block of east 48th Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located one deceased victim, who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

