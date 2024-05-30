Kansas City, Missouri, police looking for a missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon.

Eliaphas Gordon was last seen about 3:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Michigan Avenue in KCMO.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said in a news release.

Eliaphas has dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

He wore black shorts, a black hoodie and black Nike shoes with red lettering.

Anyone with information about Eliaphas Gordon should call 911.

