Kansas City, Missouri, police reunite parents with 10-year-old girl

UPDATE, 1:23 p.m. | Police said the parents of the girl have been located; she is safe.

EARLIER | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in finding the parent/guardian of a 10-year-old girl found Wednesday morning.

Officers found L’Mayah around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of E. 95th Street and Harrison Street.

L’Mayah is described as a Black female, 4’2” tall and 55 pounds. She is wearing a pink and purple striped shirt and shorts set.

Anyone with information about her parent/guardian is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.