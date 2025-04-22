Kansas City, Missouri, police need help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 74-year-old man has not been seen since Monday afternoon, and Kansas City, Missouri, police say he needs immediate medical attention.

Leland Deering is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Deering was last seen about 4 p.m. Monday walking east on East 59th Street toward Blue Ridge Cutoff.

He wore a green plaid shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Leland Deering should call 911.

