Kansas City, Missouri, police need public's help to find a missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Xelas Duca, 17, was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday in the area of East 47th Street and Flora Avenue, police said in a news release Friday night.

He was walking, but the direction he was going was not immediately known.

Xelas, who will only respond to "MTS," is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He wore a maroon shirt, blue denim pants and shoes that are black on top and white on the bottom, police said.

Anyone with information about Xelas "MTS" Duca should call 911.

