Kansas City, Missouri, police need public's help to find man missing since July 26

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since July 26, 2025.

Willam Keys, 59, was last seen about noon on July 26 near East 45th Street and Prospect Avenue.

William is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

His family told police William uses a walker.

Anyone with information about William Keys should call 911.

