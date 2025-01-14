Kansas City, Missouri, police need public's help to find missing 70-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman who walked away from her assisted living facility.

Loistine "Lois" Hatch, was last seen at about 5:20 p.m. Monday near Barry Road and Granby Avenue in KCMO.

Ms. Hatch is Black, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she wore a purple shirt and blue jeans with a coat.

Anyone with information about Loistine Hatch should call 911.

