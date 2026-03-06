Kansas City, Missouri, police need public's help to find missing boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find missing 12-year-old boy.

Dewayne M. Goodwin was last seen leaving on foot about 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Charlotte Street and Northeast Newark Drive in KCMO.

Dewayne is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Police said he wore a black hoodie with the word "Cookie" on the front and black pants.

Anyone with information about Dewayne M. Goodwin should call 911.

