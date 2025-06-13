Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find 2 missing juveniles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two missing juveniles.

Mijanes and Mon’Zaya Fountain were last seen at 10:30 a.m. in the area of East 42nd Street and Pittman Road at the Stonegate Meadows Apartment Complex.

Mijanes Fountain is 11 years old, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Mon'Zaya Fountain, 14, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds.

No information was available on the clothes either juvenile was wearing when last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Mon'Zaya and Mijanes should call 911.

