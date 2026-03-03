Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Nariek D. Thomas, was last seen about 9 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the area of East 12th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to police.

Nariek was riding a black and gray bicycle.

He is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police said he wore a blue and gray jacket, red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about Nariek D. Thomas should call 911.

