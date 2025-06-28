Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ramiya Hebb was last seen on foot about 8:45 p.m. Friday near East 53rd Street and Swope Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said Ramiya is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink shirt and green pants, but was not wearing shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Ramiya Hebb should call 911.

