Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Olivia Cunningham was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 3900 block of Charlotte Street.

Police said it is believed she left the area on foot.

She was wearing a black T-shirt and black athletic shorts.

Olivia is white and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Olivia Cunningham should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.