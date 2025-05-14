Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find missing 13-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Uriel Thompson was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday near the 6300 block of South Benton Boulevard, police said.

Uriel is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Uriel wore black jogging pants, a black Hogan Preparatory Academy polo shirt and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Uriel Thompson should call 911.

