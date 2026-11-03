Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Alert on Monday night to help to find a missing 74-year-old woman last seen Monday morning.

Police said Anne M. Farrar was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. driving away in a white Subaru Outback from 8500 East 47th Street. The vehicle's Missouri license plate number is ZG0S7X.

Farrar is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds, according to police.

Authorities said she is exhibiting early signs of dementia.

Anyone with information about Farrar should call 911.

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