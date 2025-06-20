Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find missing teenage girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Destiny Saxon was last seen today at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Highland, police said.

She was walking to an unknown destination.

She wore a burgundy long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, white high-top shoes and carried a white and purple backpack.

Anyone with information about Destiny Saxon should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.