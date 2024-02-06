Kansas City, Missouri, police officer injured Monday in assault at Southeast High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer was assaulted Monday at Southeast High School.

The officer was taken to a hospital. No word Monday night on his condition.

A subject of interest was arrested, police said.

The case is under investigation.

The decades-old school is located at 3500 East Meyer Boulevard.

