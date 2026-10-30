Kansas City, Missouri, police officer sentenced to 2 years probation in Westport assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer for a July 2024 assault that happened while he was off-duty and working security in Westport.

Christopher Showalter, who was found guilty in September, was sentenced to two years probation, per court records.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Showalter in July 2025 on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault for attempting "to cause physical pain by slamming his (the victim's) face/chin against the concrete sidewalk, and kneeing him in the face/chin while he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach," according to a court document.

Showalter was accused of forcibly removing William Hardy from a bike at the intersection of West 40th Street and Pennsylvania Street.

Hardy, the victim of the assault, filed a civil suit in Jackson County Court against Showalter and Chesley Brown International, Inc., the company that hired Showalter to work security in Westport.

The next court date in the lawsuit is Dec. 7 for a case management conference.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to find out if Showalter is still on the department.

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