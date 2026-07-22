Kansas City, Missouri, police officers looking for missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends and police officers were searching late Tuesday night for missing 12-year-old boy.

Eltic Jefferson was last seen Tuesday in the area of East 25th Street and Drury Avenue, police said.

Eltic is Black, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was not wearing a shirt, police said, but was wearing red and green flannel pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Eltic Jefferson should call 911.

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