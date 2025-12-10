Kansas City, Missouri police officers witness hit-and-run accident Tuesday night, render aid to victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police officers on patrol Tuesday night witnessed a hit-and-run crash that critically injured one person.

Two Metro Patrol Division officers were stopped at a red light in their marked patrol vehicle at East 75th Street and the Paseo, according to a police department news release.

They saw a pedestrian crossing Paseo from west side of the street to the east side.

A vehicle going south on Paseo hit the pedestrian and drove away from the scene, according to the news release.

The officers provided help to the injured person until emergency medical personnel got to the scene.

No word late Tuesday night about the make, model and color of the car that hit the victim or any information about the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

