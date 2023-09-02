Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to 2 shootings 1 mile apart Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to two shootings Saturday morning that took place about 10 minutes apart and 1 mile away from one another.

The first shooting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Drury Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a male victim who suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after 10:40 a.m., a second shooting occurred at Gladstone Boulevard and Brighton Avenue - about 1 mile away from the scene of the initial shooting.

Police determined that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the second shooting.

The two shootings are not believed to be related.

