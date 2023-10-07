Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to fatal shooting, armed robbery Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult man died in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery around noon in the 2700 block of Independence Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located an adult male victim who was injured from gunfire. The man died from injuries.

KCPD says the suspect was on the scene when police arrived.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

