Kansas City Public Safety

Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to homicide in 3900 block of South Benton Avenue

Brian Lutton/KSHB
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide on Sept. 18 in the 3900 block of S. Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 11:34:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide Monday morning in the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting shortly after 9 a.m.

One person was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead.

Another individual suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

KCPD is investigating the incident.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

