Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to homicide in 3900 block of South Benton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide Monday morning in the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting shortly after 9 a.m.

One person was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead.

Brian Lutton/KSHB The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide on Sept. 18 in the 3900 block of S. Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Another individual suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

KCPD is investigating the incident.

