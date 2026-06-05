Family dispute turns into deadly shooting Friday in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument between two family members turned deadly late Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around noon Friday to the 9700 block of Locust Street on a reported shooting.

Officers located a man matching the suspect's description outside the residence upon arrival — he was taken into custody for questioning.

A man with apparent gunshot trauma was found inside the residence, and he was declared dead by EMS, per KCPD.

The shooting happened after an argument between two family members, according to a preliminary investigation.

Detectives are working to collect evidence and find any further persons of interest.

KCPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

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