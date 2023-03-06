Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to life-threatening shooting at 35th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a life-threatening shooting Monday morning at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The shooting was reported at around 3:55 a.m. Monday.

Police say the shooting is life-threatening.

The number of victims in the shooting, or whether any suspects are in custody is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

