Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to life-threatening shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A life-threatening shooting took place at 1800 Hardesty Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.
Police say the shooting took place at approximately 1:08 p.m.
Officers located one adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
