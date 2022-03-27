Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to life-threatening shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A life-threatening shooting took place at 1800 Hardesty Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the shooting took place at approximately 1:08 p.m.

Officers located one adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

