Kansas City, Missouri, police respond to shooting Saturday in 3800 block of South Benton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning in the 3800 block of South Benton Avenue.

Police received reports of the shooting around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers located one victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say no suspect is in custody at this time.

KCPD is investigating the shooting.

