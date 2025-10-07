KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians may see four-wheel utility task vehicles on the streets of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

These vehicles are part of the latest in a series of strategies deployed by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in response to ongoing crime concerns in certain parts of the city.

Kansas City, Missouri, police reveal new ‘UTVs’ as part of anti-crime strategies

KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves was part of an unveiling ceremony Tuesday morning at KCPD Headquarters.

“It will be everyday use, specifically downtown, to get into all the parking garages and sometimes the back alleys,” Graves said at Tuesday’s event. “It's equipped with air conditioning and heat, so we can use them all around the seasons and 24 hours a day.”

The UTVs were donated by the Police Foundation of Kansas City as part of a partnership with the downtown business community.

