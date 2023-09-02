Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing man last seen Friday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests the public's assistance in locating a man who went missing Friday evening.

Joseph Vura, 36, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Locust Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say Vura has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

KCPD says Vura takes medication and those who know him are "concerned about his well being if he does not get it."

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

