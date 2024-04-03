Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing person last seen near 22nd, Benton

Apr 03, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Aimee Aletano, 26, was last seen on Feb. 14 on foot near 22nd Street and Benton Boulevard in KCMO.

Aletano has brown hair and blue eyes, per KCPD.

KCPD said Aletano has medical conditions that "require immediate attention."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

