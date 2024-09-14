Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for a missing teenage girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old woman.

Gabrielle Staples was last seen about 5 a.m. Saturday in the area of Independence and Topping avenues near a Price Chopper grocery store, police said.

Gabrielle is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about Gabrielle Staples should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.