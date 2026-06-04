Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Brietta Edwards was last seen at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 34th Street and South Benton Avenue. Police said it is believed she left the area on foot.

Brietta is Black, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and red shoes.

KCPD said Brietta is diagnosed with autism, and her family is worried for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Brietta Edwards should call 911.

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