Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lola Fogle was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near 55th and Cambridge Avenue.

Police said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When Fogle was last seen, she was wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, pink glasses and pink shoes.

KCPD said Fogle has a condition that requires medical treatment.

Anyone with information about Fogle’s whereabouts should call 911 and/or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

