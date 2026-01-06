Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 53-year-old man last seen in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 53-year-old man.

Shelton Gray was last seen the afternoon of Dec. 19, 2025, near East 40th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sweatsuit with tan boots.

His family told police he is possibly cognitively impaired.

As family members have not heard from him since he went missing, they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

