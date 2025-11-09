Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 57-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old man.

Eduardo Vargas Guerrero was last seen in the area of the 7300 block of Harrison Street in KCMO at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Guerrero left the house wearing a red, white and blue striped sweater and black sweatpants.

The 57-year-old is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 154 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He may be driving his silver 2009 Nissan Versa with Missouri license plate XH7H6H.

Guerrero's family and friends are concerned for his safety and fear he may need immediate medical assistance.

If located, or you see his vehicle, please contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

