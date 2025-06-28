Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.

Jason Jones, Jr., was last seen on June 23 at around 5 p.m. walking in the area of 13th and Highland Avenue.

Jason is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jason should contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.