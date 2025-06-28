Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

KCPD searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.

Jason Jones, Jr., was last seen on June 23 at around 5 p.m. walking in the area of 13th and Highland Avenue.

Jason is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jason should contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

