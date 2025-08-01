Kansas City, Missouri, police seek help in finding parent, guardian of found 18-month-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating the parent or guardian of an 18-month-old boy found wandering Friday morning.

A KCPD spokesperson said the boy was found around 11 a.m. Friday wearing only diapers in the area of 6601 NE 39th Street in the Northland.

Anyone with information about the boy's parent or guardian should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5150.

