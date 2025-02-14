Kansas City, Missouri, Police seek public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department needs the public's help to find a woman missing since January 31st.

Renata Gourche, 63, was last seen in the 5100 block of East 24th Street.

She wore tan, red, and brown checkered pajama pants, UGG slippers, and a black coat with a hood, according to police.

Gourche is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.