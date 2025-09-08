Kansas City, Missouri, police seeking help to identify assault suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.

An aggravated assault occurred near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The suspect was wearing a white and light blue baseball hat, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and was carrying a backpack.

If you can help identify the suspect, contact the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-TIPS.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.