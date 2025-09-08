Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police seeking help to identify assault suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.

An aggravated assault occurred near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The suspect was wearing a white and light blue baseball hat, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and was carrying a backpack.

If you can help identify the suspect, contact the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-TIPS.

