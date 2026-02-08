Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police shoot female subject, arrest 2 males during reported burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kansas City, Missouri, police shot a female subject and arrested two males during a reported burglary early Sunday morning.

Around 2:19 a.m., KCPD officers were dispatched on a report of multiple people breaking into a building and a storage container in the 9500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, three subjects scattered, with two running toward a nearby vehicle.

A patrol spokesperson said an altercation took place between officers and the subjects at the vehicle, leading one of the officers to open fire.

The woman was struck by the gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital. The spokesperson said the woman, 35, was eventually treated and released from her injuries and transferred into police custody.

Two other male subjects were also taken into custody at the scene.

No officers were physically injured in the incident.

