Kansas City, Missouri, Police want help to find a missing man who may have his 6-year-old son with him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man who may have his six-year-old son with him.

Joshua Catlett, 33, was last seen Wednesday at his residence near East 70th Street and Prospect Avenue in KCMO.

Catlett reportedly made suicidal statements earlier that day, police said.

He is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to police. Catlett has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Catlett drives a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with only one headlight. The vehicle has Texas license plates, police said.

No description was available for his son, Jonathan Catlett.

Anyone with information about Joshua or Jonathan Catlett should call 911.

