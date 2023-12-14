Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police want public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 20:15:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends and police want the public's help to find a missing Kansas City, Missouri, girl.

Lillyana White, 12, was last seen at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 6100 North Jefferson Street in Kansas City.

Lillyana has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a green and black plaid vest, red and black plaid pajamas with a gray and black cat tail on the rear of the pajama bottoms.

She also was carrying a black hoodie.

Her family is worried about her safety.

