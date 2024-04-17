Kansas City, Missouri, police want public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who has dementia.

Belinda Dorsey, 58, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 23rd and Holmes streets.

Dorsey is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds.

She was wearing a brown wig, black shirt, burgundy coat, dark blue jeans and black and pink Crocs when she was last seen, per police.

Police said she also used a black and burgundy walker.

Anyone with information about Dorsey should call 911.

