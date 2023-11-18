KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police want the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Crown Center area.

Dylan Atterbury, 29, was wearing white sweatpants, a hoodie and unknown colored Air Jordan sneakers, according to police.

Atterbury was last seen in the area of Pershing Road and Grand Boulevard in KCMO.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City, Missouri Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043.

