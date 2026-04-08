Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Jerome M. Gilbert is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to police.

Police said Jerome was last seen going to school Tuesday, at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of North Park Plaza Drive and Northwest Birch Lane.

No information was available on what clothing he was wearing.

Jerome went to school Tuesday and his backpack was found on his front porch at 3:40 p.m.

Anyone with information about Jerome should call 911.

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