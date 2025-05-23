Kansas City, Missouri, police said missing man found and safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said late Thursday night that a missing 23-year-old man was found and is safe.

Jacob Ezell was reported missing after he was last seen about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Northeast 87th Street and North Carson Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

